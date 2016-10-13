Sister of man killed in B.C. police manhunt sues over use of lethal force
Peter de Groot died on Oct. 13, 2014, days after police said they went to investigate a dispute between neighbours and he fired a shot at them before running into the forest.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
VANCOUVER - The sister of a man shot and killed by police at the end of a manhunt in Slocan, B.C., is suing the provincial and federal governments over the RCMP's handling of the incident.
Peter de Groot died on Oct. 13, 2014, days after police said they went to investigate a dispute between neighbours and he fired a shot at them before running into the forest.
But the lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court by Dana de Groot alleges that police fired the first shots and officers caused or contributed to a chain of events that led to her brother's death.
None of the allegations have been proven in court and representatives of the provincial and federal governments were not immediately available to comment.
The statement of claim says de Groot was highly educated, but in 1997 suffered a brain aneurysm affecting his cognitive abilities, which could be misinterpreted by people not familiar with his condition.
It says the sister told police she could reach a peaceful resolution by calming her brother, but contends police said they would bring about the conclusion and then didn't attempt to de-escalate the situation.
Most Popular
-
Inmate with 49 priors, 32-plus incidents headed to maximum security prison in Nova Scotia
-
Edmonton railroad workers take on CN over workplace fatigue, 'culture of fear and intimidation'
-
Sackville man facing 19 charges after loaded handgun, drugs, seized: Halifax police
-
Former Toronto Star journalist accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault