Sister of man killed in B.C. police manhunt sues over use of lethal force

VANCOUVER - The sister of a man shot and killed by police at the end of a manhunt in Slocan, B.C., is suing the provincial and federal governments over the RCMP's handling of the incident.

Peter de Groot died on Oct. 13, 2014, days after police said they went to investigate a dispute between neighbours and he fired a shot at them before running into the forest.

But the lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court by Dana de Groot alleges that police fired the first shots and officers caused or contributed to a chain of events that led to her brother's death.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and representatives of the provincial and federal governments were not immediately available to comment.

The statement of claim says de Groot was highly educated, but in 1997 suffered a brain aneurysm affecting his cognitive abilities, which could be misinterpreted by people not familiar with his condition.