Canadian Press NewsAlert: Four dead in crash of a small plane in southern B.C.

TSB spokesman Bill Yearwood says the Cessna Citation aircraft with four people on board went down at about 10:30 p.m.

Four people were killed after the small engine aircraft they were flying in crashed on it's route from Kelowna, B.C. to Springbank, Alberta.

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Transportation Safety Board says four people have died in the crash of a small plane in southern British Columbia.

Board spokesman Bill Yearwood says the Cessna Citation aircraft with four people on board went down at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after taking off from the airport in Kelowna.

The wreckage was found early today northeast of Winfield, which is about 18 kilometres north of Kelowna.

Yearwood says all on board the plane were killed.

The plane was on a flight to Springbank, outside Calgary, but Yearwood did not have any information about the hometowns of the victims.

 

 

