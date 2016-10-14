Canadian Real Estate Association says number of home sales edged up in September
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales edged higher in September compared with August, ending a streak of month-over-month decreases.
Sales through the association's Multiple Listing Service were up 0.8 per cent nationally last month compared with August.
Sales were up in the Toronto region were up, while they continued to fall in and around British Columbia's Lower Mainland region, which includes Vancouver.
Compared with a year ago, the number of home sales was up 4.2 per cent from September 2015.
The national average price for a home sold in September was up 9.5 per cent compared with a year ago at $474,590.
Excluding the expensive Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto regions, the average price was $358,884 last month.
Most Popular
-
Women share miscarriage stories to show it's OK to talk about it
-
'It’s a big deal for us:' Halifax bars, stores cashing in on Blue Jays fever
-
Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: From night art to a nation at war
-
Inmate with 49 priors, 32-plus incidents headed to maximum security prison in Nova Scotia