Canadian Real Estate Association says number of home sales edged up in September

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales edged higher in September compared with August, ending a streak of month-over-month decreases.

Sales through the association's Multiple Listing Service were up 0.8 per cent nationally last month compared with August.

Sales were up in the Toronto region were up, while they continued to fall in and around British Columbia's Lower Mainland region, which includes Vancouver.

Compared with a year ago, the number of home sales was up 4.2 per cent from September 2015.

The national average price for a home sold in September was up 9.5 per cent compared with a year ago at $474,590.