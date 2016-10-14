CATSA gives online advice on flying with medical marijuana
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — The agency that screens air travellers and their luggage is now providing advice on its website about flying with medical marijuana.
The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority says while no change in policy has been made, it has updated its website to inform passengers they should be prepared to show medical documentation if travelling with medicinal pot.
Passengers are also told that in airports where police officers are present, officers will be called over to verify the documents.
A spokesman says the advice was added to the CATSA website this week.
Robert Labbe says CATSA does not typically provide medication-specific information but decided that "marijuana is unique in nature and required further direction."
In airports without police presence, Labbe says a traveller's information is noted and passed on to local authorities before the traveller is allowed to continue.
He also says CATSA recommends that medical marijuana be packed in a passenger's carry-on luggage.
Most Popular
-
'It’s a big deal for us:' Halifax bars, stores cashing in on Blue Jays fever
-
'I am sickened:' Former Nova Scotia teacher guilty on sex charges speaks at her sentencing hearing
-
Popular Dartmouth eatery on the move due to growing customer base
-
Women share miscarriage stories to show it's OK to talk about it