French PM wraps up two-day Canadian visit with Quebec City events

QUEBEC — French Prime Minister Manuel Valls is wrapping up his two-day Canadian visit with several events today in Quebec City.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is hosting Valls and the two will hold a joint news conference.

Valls is also slated to meet with new Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee.

Valls and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a Montreal luncheon hosted by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard on Thursday where all three pledged support for the proposed Canada-EU trade deal.