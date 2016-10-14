Friends, colleagues express condolences on death of former premier Jim Prentice

Former Alberta premier and federal cabinet minister Jim Prentice died Thursday in a plane crash near Kelowna, British Columbia. Politicians and friends expressed their condolences:

— "It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former Alberta Premier, Jim Prentice, who died last night in a tragic plane crash just outside of Kelowna. Jim was a man who brought his deep convictions to everything he turned his hand to – whether it was law, business, or politics. At each step of his career, Jim was a strong voice for the people of Alberta and for the people of Canada. He was highly respected and well liked in the House of Commons, across all party lines, because he brought an intelligent, honest, and straightforward approach to everything he did." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

— "It is incredibly sad for Albertans and Canadians ... Jim was an incredibly passionate, wonderful fine person. He felt deeply about people and whether there was opportunity for them." Former Alberta health minister Stephen Mandel.

— "I enjoyed working with Jim Prentice when he was a key federal cabinet minister and then as premier of our closest friend and neighbour, Alberta. Tami and I express our deepest condolences to Jim's family and friends and to all Albertans. This is a deep loss for all of Canada." Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall.

— "Jim came to see me when I became mayor —one of my very first meetings, in fact — and he helped me navigate those tough first few weeks. Even after he left federal politics, he was an important part of this city and always ready to help however he could." Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

— "I will remember Jim Prentice as one of the most affable, respected public servants, whose humility emboldened his intellect. Rest in peace." Conservative Member of Parliament Lisa Raitt.

— "Jim leaves a rich legacy of public service and loyal representation federally and provincially. However, of special note was his genuine commitment to, and work on behalf of First Nations people in Canada. Jim brought his remarkable work-ethic, intellect and passion to bear on matters critical to the improvement of quality of life for First Nations people." Roy Whitney, Chief of the Tsuut'ina First Nation.

— "Jim was a consistent voice for a stronger, more united Canada. Most importantly, Jim was a good friend, a caring father and grandfather, and loving husband. My heart goes out to his wife Karen and to all those who were close to him." Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

— "It is with great sadness that Catherine and I learned of the sudden passing of Jim Prentice today. We join all New Democrats in offering our most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time. As a Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, and later as the Premier of Alberta, Mr. Prentice served both Canada and Alberta with honour and respect." NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.

— "Jim was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to build a better country and province. He was a consummate professional and someone who loved Alberta and believed deeply in its potential. His reasoned, pragmatic voice in Canadian politics will be sorely missed." Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson.

— "Laureen and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the death of our friend and colleague Jim Prentice." Former prime minister Stephen Harper.