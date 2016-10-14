Hurricane Nicole will bring waves but otherwise spare Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — Environment Canada says Hurricane Nicole will hit the Grand Banks this weekend with gale-force wind and waves, but Atlantic Canada will otherwise be spared.

Nicole was about 700 kilometres northeast of Bermuda this morning, after pounding the British archipelago.

The storm was moving northeast at 33 kilometres per hour with winds of 140 kilometres per hour.

In a statement today, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it expects swells of four to six metres over the southern Grand Banks this weekend.

But it had good news for Atlantic Canada, which is still recovering from last weekend's wallop from a storm fuelled by tropical moisture associated with Hurricane Matthew.

The forecaster says ocean swells of two to three metres can be expected along the south-facing coastlines of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland over the weekend.