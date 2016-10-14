Nova Scotia gives $500,000 in immediate flood aid to storm-raved Cape Breton

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the province is providing $500,000 in immediate emergency aid for people in Cape Breton affected by damage caused by last weekend's massive rainfall.

McNeil says the money has been given to the United Way of Cape Breton, which will be responsible for distributing the funds to those in need.

He says the money will be used for basic requirements such as food, clothing and lodging.

McNeil says the government knows a larger financial commitment will be required and it is currently assessing how much more will be needed.

He says the province is also now asking for help under the federal national disaster relief program.