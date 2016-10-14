Seven stories in the news today, Oct. 14

Seven stories in the news for Friday, Oct. 14

———

PM TRUDEAU STUMPS IN ALBERTA BYELECTION

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was greeted by a couple of thousand enthusiastic supporters last evening at a byelection campaign event in Medicine Hat, Alta., which is known for its staunch support of the Conservative party. An additional 1,600 people lined up around the block hoping to get a glimpse of Trudeau while about 100 protesters angry at him over his plans for a carbon tax held their own gathering nearby.

———

FRENCH PM TO WRAP UP CANADIAN TRIP

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls will be in Quebec City today to conclude his two-day trip to Canada. He'll meet with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and is also slated to meet with new Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee. Valls met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday and later made it clear supports Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race.

———

RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ON THE RISE

The National Energy Board says renewable power generation has climbed to 11 per cent of the overall energy in Canada. The NEB says it's due to a renewable power project building spree between 2005 and 2015. NEB chief economist Shelley Milutinovic says the buildup means Canada is the fourth-largest generator in the world of environmentally friendly power from sources including wind, solar, biomass and hydroelectric plants.

———

TOP COURT TO HEAR B.C. NATIVE LAND CASE

A British Columbia land-claims case that predates Confederation will be heard in the Supreme Court of Canada. The court has agreed to hear the case of the Williams Lake Indian Band, which claims the pre-Confederation colony of British Columbia and later the government of Canada failed in their legal obligations to prevent settlers from occupying village lands.

———

CANADIAN WRITER AMONG TRUMP ACCUSERS

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct from a Canadian writer by drawing attention to her physical appearance, saying "Look at her... I don't think so." Former People magazine writer Natasha Stoynoff has published a vivid account of allegedly being pinned against a wall and forcibly kissed by Trump. Other women have claimed they were sexually assaulted by Trump and he has categorically denied the allegations.

———

GORD DOWNIE DETAILS MEMORY LOSS IN INTERVIEW

Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie says his memory is fading as he battles terminal brain cancer, but he is keeping busy with projects that may include another record. Downie told anchor Peter Mansbridge in an exclusive interview for CBC's "The National" that he "can't remember hardly anything" and admitted he had to write "Peter" on his hand so he wouldn't forget the name of the man interviewing him, whom he's known for 25 years.

———

IT'S BACK TO WORK TONIGHT FOR THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS

The well-rested Toronto Blue Jays are on the road tonight to open the best-of-seven American League Championship Series in Cleveland against the Indians. The Jays have not played since sweeping the Texas Rangers in their American League Division Series last Sunday. Marco Estrada will start for Toronto tonight against Corey Kluber.