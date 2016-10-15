BC Hydro prepares for more power outages with third storm hitting south coast

VANCOUVER — The third in a series of storms fuelled by the remnants of typhoon Songda will be hitting the south coast of British Columbia in the next few hours.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for heavy rain and wind gusts up to 100 km per hour beginning in the afternoon and intensifying into the evening for the east coast of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and Fraser Valley.

BC Hydro spokeswoman Simi Heer says additional crews from the interior were called in ahead of the storm to provide support in areas that are expected to see the most damage.

A storm on Friday caused outages for 190,000 customers at its peak but crews working overnight restored power to the bulk of homes by Saturday morning.

Heer says more outages are likely to come Saturday and customers should be patient if they lose power and only call emergency services if they see downed wires.