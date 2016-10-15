Montreal rally calls on province to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Hundreds of Quebecers marched in Montreal today to press for a $15 an hour minimum wage.
Many of them said the current provincial minimum wage of $10.75 an hour isn't enough for a person to live on.
Organizers say support for the cause is growing, especially since Alberta and several U.S jurisdictions have already approved the change.
Today's event was the culmination of a summer-long campaign led by unions, anti-poverty activists and students.
Similar rallies have been held in B.C and Ontario.
Most Popular
-
-
'Horrible mother': Leah Parsons on being bullied after daughter Rehtaeh’s death
-
Edmonton railroad workers take on CN over workplace fatigue, 'culture of fear and intimidation'
-
Halifax police warn public of 'suspicious circumstance' after man spotted near junior high school