Montreal rally calls on province to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour

MONTREAL — Hundreds of Quebecers marched in Montreal today to press for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Many of them said the current provincial minimum wage of $10.75 an hour isn't enough for a person to live on.

Organizers say support for the cause is growing, especially since Alberta and several U.S jurisdictions have already approved the change.

Today's event was the culmination of a summer-long campaign led by unions, anti-poverty activists and students.