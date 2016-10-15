Retired RCMP officer identified as pilot in crash that killed former premier

KELOWNA, B.C. — The pilot in a fatal plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice has been identified by his family as a retired RCMP officer.

A statement released on behalf of the family of Jim Kruk says the 62-year-old resident of Airdrie had been a pilot since 1976, and pursued aviation further in 2007 after a full career with the Mounties.

The Cessna jet was en route from Kelowna, B.C. to the Springbank airport, near Calgary, when it went down shortly after takeoff late Thursday.

Two others on board in addition to Prentice and Kruk were also killed.

The Transportation Safety Board said the plane disappeared from radar shortly after it took off and investigators are currently at the site looking for clues on the cause of the crash.