N.S. accepting applications for financial help to deal with storm damage

The premier of Nova Scotia has announced the province is accepting applications for financial help to deal with the damage caused by the remnants of hurricane Matthew.

Stephen McNeil says the Disaster Financial Assistance program will cover up to $200,000 per household in financial assistance, depending on the extent of the damage.

Canada's public safety minister says Nova Scotia has asked Ottawa for federal disaster assistance and that will be forthcoming.

Ralph Goodale says the province has indicated an intial estimate of at least $10 million in damages.

Nova Scotia has also provided $500,000 in emergency funding for Cape Breton.

The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says his province has suffered at least $10-million damage to provincial roads and infrastructure.