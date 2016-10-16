Police say 17-year-old boy dies after shooting in northwestern Toronto

TORONTO — The stepmother of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot early Sunday in Toronto says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Trisha Samuels says her stepson Jarryl Hagley was eating pizza down the street from the house with his friends when the shooting happened.

Police say in a news release Sunday morning that they responded to the call at about 1:40 a.m.

They say Hagley was shot after a gunman entered the restaurant and began firing in his direction. He was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Samuels says Hagley's mother and three younger brothers are devastated by the news.

She says Hagley was never in trouble with the law and was looked up to by his brothers and many other children in the community.