Quebec City police investigating alleged sexual assaults at Laval University

Quebec City police say they're investigating several reports of sexual assaults that allegedly took place in Laval University residences over the weekend.

Police spokesman Jean Pelletier says authorities are looking into four break-ins that allegedly led to two sexual assaults Friday night.

Pelletier says three more break-ins occurred on Saturday which resulted in one more report of sexual assault and two of sexual touching.

Police say they have identified three possible suspects in their 20s but no arrests have been made.