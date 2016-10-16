Some of the dozens of federal consultations currently underway

OTTAWA — Some of the dozens of current federal consultations:

Canada Post: A review of the post office — battered by a steep drop in letter mail — to ensure Canadians receive quality services at a reasonable price.

Caregiving: Gathering views on potential changes to Employment Insurance maternity / parental and caregiving benefits, and the corresponding leaves under the Canada Labour Code.

Housing: Seeks thoughts on developing a new national housing strategy that provides access to affordable shelter for all.

National security: Will help inform changes to security tools — including those introduced by the Conservatives in the controversial legislation known as C-51 — to ensure Canada's national security framework keeps Canadians safe while protecting the values of a free and democratic society.

Nutrition North Canada: Seeks input from community members and others on how the program, intended to overcome the challenges of finding healthy, affordable food in the North, can be more transparent, cost-effective, and culturally appropriate.

Self-care products: Gathering comments on a proposed approach to regulating products including cosmetics, over-the-counter drugs and natural health items.