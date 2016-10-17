Conservative website says it was denied credentials for UN climate conference

Ezra Levant is hoping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will go to bat for his conservative online publication The Rebel, after he says it was barred from a United Nations climate conference.

Levant says The Rebel applied for credentials for three journalists to attend the UN climate conference known as COP22 in Marrakech, Morocco, in November.

The application was made a month ago and he didn't expect a problem, he says, because thousands of credentials are typically issued.

But when the response came about two weeks ago, it stated that the application was denied because credentials aren't issued for advocacy media outlets, he says.

"We felt for sure we'd be accredited because almost anyone is. They had 3,000 journalists accredited last time, including bloggers, including activists, community organizers," Levant said in an interview Monday.

"What we have here is the United Nations, whose own Universal Declaration of (Human) Rights includes freedom of the press, banning the one journalistic group they find offensive."

The Rebel got its lawyer to write a letter explaining that the organization has 21 full-time journalists, and also obtained letters of support from the Canadian Association of Journalists and PEN Canada, Levant said.

But as of Monday — the deadline for applications — they received no other response.

Attempts to reach the UN Framework Convention on Climate secretariat Monday were unsuccessful. Its website stated the deadline had passed.

"Accreditations are now at the maximum level in relation to the physical capacity of the conference and media facilities, taking into account other participants and fire and security regulations," the statements reads.

Levant said he hadn't asked for help from the Canadian government before because he was hoping the issue could be worked out quietly before the deadline. But he said he's now seeking assistance from Trudeau and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

"I know Justin Trudeau doesn't agree with The Rebel. I know that. But he should stand up for Canadian values like freedom of the press at the UN."

Levant said The Rebel's three reporters still intend to travel to Morocco to report on the climate conference, and will shout questions at delegates as they enter the meeting if they have to.

They'll also ask Canadian delegates how they can participate in a conference that violates Canadian values such as free speech, he said.

Finally, they'll ask Canadian journalists what they think.

"How do you feel about the fact that you are UN-approved and that's why you're let in? Do you feel independent?" Levant said.

It's not the first time The Rebel has been denied accreditation. Attempts by Alberta's NDP government to deny a Rebel reporter the ability to ask questions at the legislature earlier this year prompted the province to request a review of who is a journalist and who isn't.