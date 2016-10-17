Indians fans defend name and logo at ALCS ahead of Game 3 against Blue Jays game

TORONTO — Cleveland Indians fans in Toronto for a crucial playoff game against the Blue Jays say the team's nickname and logo are not offensive and should not be changed.

Sarah Johnston says the team's moniker has been the same "forever" and isn't an issue in Cleveland.

It has been an issue in Canada after an indigenous activist sought to have a court ban use of the team's full name and its logo, which features a smiling cartoon man with red skin and a feather in a headband.

An Ontario judge ruled the team would be able to use the name and logo during its playoff series with the Blue Jays.

Johnston says the name honours aboriginal peoples and is a celebration of the culture.

About two dozen Cleveland fans approached by The Canadian Press did not want to talk about the brewing controversy.

Another Indians fan, Alex Thompson, agreed with Johnston.

"There just isn't much controversy about it in Cleveland," Thompson said.

"This is the first I'm hearing about it."

Connor Kelly said he thought the logo, named Chief Wahoo, should be retired.

"It seems to upset some people and maybe it's time the team changes it."