Longtime Cape Breton clown facing sexual assault, exploitation charges
SYDNEY, N.S. — A man who performs as a clown in Cape Breton has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.
The Cape Breton Regional Police say the charges were laid against 51-year-old Dale Rancourt of Gabarus after he was arrested on Sunday.
According to his Facebook page, Rancourt has been performing as "Klutzy" the clown in Cape Breton for many years at birthday parties and other children's events, as well as a variety of charitable fundraising events.
He is facing one charge of sexual exploitation, one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual interference.
Rancourt was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman declined to provide further details.
