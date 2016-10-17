One person with apparent Listeria infection dead: Vancouver Coastal Health

RICHMOND, B.C. - Officials with Metro Vancouver's health authority say one person who was hospitalized with signs of a Listeria infection has died.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a public warning last week, advising people of a potential food poisoning outbreak connected to a Richmond, B.C., grocery store.

Spokeswoman Carrie Stefanson says the person who died had been hospitalized with symptoms of a possible Listeria infection, but it is unclear what caused the person's death because he or she was elderly and had underlying health conditions.

The health authority has said at least six people were hospitalized with signs of Listeria infection, and urged people not to consume any ready-made products or produce purchased from Foody World since July.

Stefanson says the store remains closed and will need to undergo a series of inspections showing health and safety standards have been met before it can reopen.