RCMP arrest man who rammed gate at rural Alberta airport, drove onto runway

EDSON, Alta. — RCMP say a man being pursued by Mounties forced the closure of a small airport in Edson, Alta., after he drove through a security gate and onto a runway before his pickup truck caught fire.

Police say the man has been arrested and charges were pending, including endangering the safety of an aerodrome and possession of methamphetamine.

RCMP say it all started Monday afternoon when an officer stopped a pickup for a traffic check but it sped off, hitting a police car.

Mounties say when they caught up with the truck at the airport it was burning and a man fled into some nearby woods.

Officers later arrested a suspect in a residential area.

No one was hurt and no aircraft were damaged.

"The actions of one put the safety of the airport in substantial danger," Staff Sergeant Peter King said in a release.

"We are pleased the man was apprehended quickly and through the work of our officers and emergency service partners it brought this incident to a prompt resolution."

The man was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.