Remaining sex assault charges against Canadian man dropped in Colorado

DENVER — Officials in Denver, Colo., say sexual assualt charges against a British Columbia man have been dropped.

The Denver District Attorney's Office says in a release that two charges against Colby Messer of Port Alberni were dismissed when new information developed in the case.

Messer initially faced six counts of sexual assault related to an alleged attack in a Denver hotel room last November, but four of the charges were dropped in August following a preliminary hearing.

The release says it was determined the remaining charges could no longer be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Messer, who is 30, was arrested in March when he returned to the United States.