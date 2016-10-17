Six stories in the news today, Oct. 17

Six stories in the news for Monday, Oct. 17

———

ONTARIO'S NEW RULES FOR BOTTLED WATER COMPANIES

Ontario's Liberal government is proposing a two-year hold on the creation or expansion of any bottled water operations as part of a plan to strengthen the rules around water taking permits. The Canadian Press has learned the government plans to impose stricter scientific requirements for water taking permits such as studies on the cumulative impact of the practice on local supplies, especially during droughts.

———

CANADA GETS NEW MORTGAGE RULES TODAY

New rules take effect today in Canada that will cut into the purchasing power of some first-time homebuyers. The rules involve a stress test for all insured mortgage applications to ensure the borrower can still service their loan should interest rates rise — or their personal finances fall. Canadian mortgage brokers reported a flurry of borrowing last week as homebuyers tried to get in under the wire.

———

HEALTH MINISTERS GATHERING IN TORONTO

Provincial and territorial health ministers sit down in Toronto today ahead of their meeting tomorrow with Jane Philpott — their federal counterpart. The provinces and territories are facing the growing challenge of caring for aging populations, as well as dealing with rising rates of mental health problems and opioid addiction. Tuesday's talks with Philpott will focus on efforts to develop a new health accord.

———

ACTIVIST TO TAKE CLEVLAND INDIANS TO COURT TODAY

A Toronto court will hear arguments today on an attempt to prohibit the Cleveland Indians from using their team name and logo in Ontario. Indigenous activist Douglas Cardinal wants Ontario's Superior Court to bar their usage by the team, Major League Baseball and Rogers Communications, which is broadcasting the American League Championship Series. The logo, called Chief Wahoo, is a toothy cartoon man with red skin and a feather in his headband.

———

0-2 BLUE JAYS BACK HOME FOR GAME 3 OF ALCS

The Toronto Blue Jays are back home tonight for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against Cleveland. The Jays are 0-2 in the seven game series after scoring just one run during the first two away games. Part of the reason for the lack of offence has been Andrew Miller, Cleveland's dominant reliever who's been virtually unhittable.

———

MONTREAL'S RETIRING SUBWAY CARS TO GET NEW LIVES