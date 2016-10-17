Trudeau nominates Malcolm Rowe as first N.L. judge to Supreme Court of Canada

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Malcolm Rowe to become a judge on the Supreme Court of Canada, the first top court judge to be appointed from Newfoundland and Labrador.

In naming Rowe, Trudeau — who publicly stated his desire to make diversity a key consideration — defied predictions he would name a woman, visible minority or indigenous person to the job.

The prime minister has instead opted for a white male who has a formidable intellect, a lengthy record as an appeal court judge, experience as a trial judge, and experience in the federal bureaucracy and ties to a past Liberal federal government.

He also chose someone from Atlantic Canada for a position that was, by custom, reserved for that region — a custom Trudeau said he was prepared to set aside when he called for applications for the first time ever from across Canada.

Rowe, a native of Newfoundland, speaks workable French, having spent much of his early legal career in Ottawa.

Rowe was appointed as a trial judge in 1999 under the Liberal government of Jean Chretien. Rowe had advised Chretien’s government and then fisheries-minister Tobin on international fisheries law.

He was deputy minister to former federal Liberal cabinet minister Brian Tobin, and when Tobin returned to Newfoundland to campaign for and take on the premier’s job, Rowe went back home to work for Tobin there.

Before he went to work for Tobin in Ottawa, Rowe had a private law practice focused on constitutional matters, foreign relations, the arbitration of maritime boundaries, and the negotiation of conventional law through the United Nations.

Rowe was instrumental in helping to shape Canada’s advocacy at the United Nations for changes to the International Law of the Sea treaty when the east coast cod fishery collapsed.

“I am greatly excited to announce the nomination of Mr. Justice Malcolm Rowe, whose remarkable depth of legal experience in criminal, constitutional, and public law will complement the extensive knowledge of the other Supreme Court justices,” said Trudeau in a written announcement of the nomination.

Trudeau said the appointment highlights “the value of our new Supreme Court Justice selection process; one that will help ensure that those chosen to render critical judgments for the good of our citizens are qualified, non-partisan, and reflective of Canadian society.”

The release said, “Since being appointed to the bench, he has made a remarkable contribution to the area of sentencing law. Justice Rowe’s deep knowledge of criminal, constitutional, and public law has made him an ideal candidate to sit on Canada’s highest court.”

The nomination of Rowe is the first step in the appointment process — which Trudeau’s government revamped — but he is all but certain to be appointed following a few other steps.

Members of the House of Commons’ Committee on Justice and Human Rights will have a week to prepare for a special committee hearing, where Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, and Kim Campbell, chair of the Independent Advisory Board, will explain the process and why Rowe was selected.

As well, Rowe himself will have to take part in a question and answer session with a joint committee comprised of members of the Commons and Senate which will also include representatives from the BQ and Green Party, on Oct. 25.

The questioning will chaired by a moderator, as in the past under the Conservative government of Stephen Harper, but it is largely a polite and tame affair, with questions related to political views or contentious issues considered off-limits.

Rowe was born in 1953 in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to parents from small fishing communities.

He earned a B.Sc. and B.A. in political science from Memorial University, then attended Osgoode Hall Law School from 1975 to 1978, where he earned his LL.B.

He was called to the Bar of Newfoundland and Labrador in 1978 and became a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada in 1986.