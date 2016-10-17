Two men attacked in downtown Halifax by bandits who demand pants: police
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — Police are looking for a violent thief with a taste for trousers.
They say two men approached two other men in downtown Halifax (around Prince and Argyle streets) just after midnight and began punching them.
Investigators say one of the assailants demanded that one of the victims hand over his pants, however, the two fled the scene without the trousers.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in the area a short time later and is due in court, but the second suspect remains at large.
Paramedics treated the two victims for minor injuries.
Most Popular
-
Morden mom advocates for HPV vaccine in memory of sister-in-law
-
-
Zassy Zane: One reporter's post-election airing of grievances from Halifax Votes 2016
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years