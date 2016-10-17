Two men attacked in downtown Halifax by bandits who demand pants: police

HALIFAX — Police are looking for a violent thief with a taste for trousers.

They say two men approached two other men in downtown Halifax (around Prince and Argyle streets) just after midnight and began punching them.

Investigators say one of the assailants demanded that one of the victims hand over his pants, however, the two fled the scene without the trousers.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in the area a short time later and is due in court, but the second suspect remains at large.