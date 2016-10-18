Alberta private school to appeal human rights prayer decision

CALGARY — A Calgary private school found to have discriminated against two Muslim students by not allowing them to pray is seeking to challenge the ruling at the Alberta Court of Appeal.

Last summer, an Alberta judge fined the school $26,000 when he upheld a decision by the Alberta Human Rights Commission that said Webber Academy unlawfully discriminated against the students.

The boys, who were in Grades 9 and 10, testified that praying is mandatory in their Sunni religion.

Founder Neil Webber says the school was purposely set up to be non-denominational and has a right to remain secular.