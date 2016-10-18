Appeal of conviction in Richard Oland's murder begins in New Brunswick

FREDERICTON — Lawyers for Dennis Oland began making their case today, asking the New Brunswick Court of Appeal to overturn his guilty verdict in the bludgeoning death of his father, Richard Oland.

Dennis Oland, 48, was convicted last December on a charge of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for at least 10 years.

His lawyer Alan Gold is addressing the three-judge panel this morning, as Oland sits in the box at the back of the courtroom. Oland is wearing a black pin-striped suit, and is flanked by a pair of sheriff's deputies.

Oland's lawyers allege the trial judge made multiple errors in his instructions to the jury, and say the warrant for Oland's brown jacket did not permit police to do forensic testing, and sending it away to the RCMP lab violated terms of the detention order.

They are seeking an acquittal or a new trial.