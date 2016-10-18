Blue Jays fans remain optimistic after team wins to avoid sweep by Indians
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto Blue Jays fans remain cautiously optimistic after the team kept its playoff run alive in a do-or-die game Tuesday.
Die-hard fan Mike Calderon says the Blue Jays can win the series after their 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.
It is the first win of the series for the Blue Jays, who now trail Cleveland three games to one in the best-of-seven series.
Jerry Brown believes the win is a sign that the Jays have finally found a solution to the offensive woes that plagued them before Tuesday's game.
Melissa Rodriguez says she believes in the old cliche of taking it one game at a time, though the team needs to take all three of the next games.
Meanwhile, Sam Peterson was more realistic as he evaluated his beloved Jays, saying they'll lose the next game.