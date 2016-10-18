Chinese billionaires' message to Trudeau: open trade and investment even further

OTTAWA — The head of a group of China's most-powerful business leaders says they plan to call on Justin Trudeau to open Canada's trade and investment doors even wider to the Asian superpower.

Several members of the exclusive China Entrepreneur Club — which is often referred to as the billionaires club — will meet the prime minister on Tuesday for the second time in less than two months.

Club president Ma Weihua tells The Canadian Press that the entrepreneurs will urge Trudeau to ease what they see as excessively rigid rules that hold back Chinese investors.

Ma also says the group will voice its concerns over British Columbia's new tax that targets foreign real estate investors in the sizzling Vancouver housing market.

The China Entrepreneur Club is made up of 50 top Chinese firms that earn a combined $585 billion of annual gross income.

Ma says the group members are on an eight-day Canadian tour to build business relationships and trust.

Trudeau has shown considerably more openness to doing business with the world's second-biggest economy than the previous Conservative government and he's even committed to launching exploratory free-trade talks.