More charges against Quebec teens in alleged murder plot

ST-HYACINTHE, Que. — The Crown has filed new charges against two Quebec teens who allegedly plotted to kill fellow classmates.

Five charges filed Tuesday bring the total number to 23, including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and others relating to assault and armed assault.

The boys, aged 14 and 16, are also formally charged with attempting to administer a noxious substance to a person with the goal of sexually assaulting that individual.

Court documents say there are now six alleged victims.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered a new psychological evaluation — a deeper probe that will evaluate the risk level they present.

The co-accused remain detained until their next court appearance on Nov. 15.

They were arrested Sept. 14 after the mother of one boy became aware of the alleged plot through Facebook messages.

Both were students at Polyvalente Hyacinthe-Delorme high school in St-Hyacinthe, about 60 kilometres east of Montreal.