UOttawa condemns event that encouraged students to 'behave disgracefully'

OTTAWA — The University of Ottawa is condemning an event earlier this month during which it says some students were "encouraged to behave disgracefully."

The statement from the university comes after its French-language student newspaper published a report on a pub crawl where students were allegedly encouraged to perform certain lewd acts for points, including taking off their clothes and having sex with event judges.

The university says it denounces any behaviour which runs counter to the values and policies it has implemented to prevent sexual violence on campus.

It says the event is a reminder that sexual violence is a societal problem and called on the university community to help change what it called "such disgraceful behaviour."

The Science Students' Association, which reportedly hosted the event, says it "unconditionally condemns" any actions, attitudes and discourse that contribute to, promote or normalize sexual violence and rape culture at the university.

The association has apologized to anyone who was "negatively affected" by the event and says it has cancelled the Vet's Tour event for future years.

"The event was ill-conceived, wrong and not an accurate reflection of the SSA beliefs as stated above," it said in a statement.