Alberta's Notley promises details of coal phase-out plan coming this fall
EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta will roll out this fall specifics of its plan to phase out coal-fired electricity and promote renewable energy.
Notley made the comment in her annual state of the province speech.
She says the program will include providing financial help to coal emitters to close their plants and transition to cleaner forms of power.
There will also be details on how proponents will be able to bid into Alberta's market to replace the coal generation.
Notley's government has promised to end coal-fired electricity generation by 2030.
In her speech, Notley also stressed that while the government won't inflict deep cuts to get out of the current recession, public-sector budgets are at their limit and everyone must learn to do more with what they have.