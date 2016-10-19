Alberta's Notley promises details of coal phase-out plan coming this fall

EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta will roll out this fall specifics of its plan to phase out coal-fired electricity and promote renewable energy.

Notley made the comment in her annual state of the province speech.

She says the program will include providing financial help to coal emitters to close their plants and transition to cleaner forms of power.

There will also be details on how proponents will be able to bid into Alberta's market to replace the coal generation.

Notley's government has promised to end coal-fired electricity generation by 2030.