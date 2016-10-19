Electoral reform needs 'substantial' support, clamour for change subsiding: PM

OTTAWA — Is Justin Trudeau laying the groundwork for reneging on his promise to make the 2015 federal election the last to be conducted under the first-past-the-post voting system?

Or is the prime minister trying to drive a hard bargain with the NDP and Greens to abandon their own ambitious preferences and accept instead a more modest change to a ranked ballot system?

Those questions have been touched off by an interview Trudeau gave to Montreal's Le Devoir newspaper.

In it, Trudeau says major reforms would require "substantial" support, and yet the public clamour for change seems to have diminished since he led the Liberals to election victory one year ago.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair sees the remarks as clear evidence that Trudeau is preparing to break his promise on electoral reform.