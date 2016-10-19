Humane society in Ontario apologizes for Donald Trump-inspired cat adoption ad

WINDSOR, Ont. — An animal welfare group in southern Ontario is apologizing for a cat adoption ad that made reference to an obscene comment by U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society received multiple complaints for its ad posted Wednesday morning on Twitter and Facebook that read: "You don't have to be a star to grab a pussy ... cat."

The ad, which has since been taken down by the group, promoted adoption of cats over six months old for $50 this week.

Many people took to social media to criticize the ad saying no one should make fun of sexual assaults.

Lisa Gretzky, who represents Windsor West in the Ontario legislature, took to Twitter to say that demeaning behaviour towards women should not be perpetuated.

Her tweet read: "I am profoundly deeply disappointed and disturbed by this advertisement. When it comes to sexual assault #itsneverok."

Windsor/Essex Humane Society executive director Melanie Coulter said they were not expecting that kind of reaction. She said the ad was not intended to hurt victims of a sexual assault, but to poke fun of the U.S. election.

Coulter said the humane society received 145 cats last week and that prompted the adoption ad.

Animal rights group PETA also received backlash earlier this week for posting a similar ad playing on Trump's lewd comments.

The Windsor/Essex Humane Society is no stranger to using humour to promote cat adoption. In a Twitter post Tuesday, an image of a cat who is up for adoption was digitally altered to make reference to the creepy clown phenomenon.

Mexican eatery La Carnita in Toronto also drew ire earlier last week for posting a picture of food on Instagram under a caption that also referenced Trump's lewd comment.

The restaurant deleted the controversial post hours after sharing it and issued an apology on Twitter.