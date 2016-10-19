More than 202,000 new cancer cases in Canada in 2016

The Canadian Cancer Society released its 2016 cancer statistics Wednesday. Here are some highlights:

— An estimated 202,400 new cases of cancer (excluding non-melanoma skin cancers) will be diagnosed in Canada this year. An estimated 78,800 people will die from the disease.

— Lung, breast, colorectal and prostate cancers will account for more than half the cases.

— Canadians aged 50 to 79 will represent 70 per cent of all new cancer cases and almost 62 per cent of cancer deaths. The highest proportion of new cases will occur in those 60 to 69, while the highest proportion of deaths are expected in those 80 and older.

— Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men: 21,600 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and about 4,000 will die from the disease.

— Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women: 25,700 will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and about 4,900 will die from it.

— Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death for both men and women, followed by colorectal, breast and pancreatic cancers. This year, an estimated 28,400 Canadians will be diagnosed with lung cancer and about 20,800 will die from the disease, making it responsible for more than a quarter of all cancer deaths.

— Colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in about 26,100 Canadians and will lead to the deaths of about 9,300.

— Overall, an estimated two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes; an estimated one in four Canadians will die from the disease.

Canadian Cancer Society epidemiologist Leah Smith said studies suggest that as Canada's population continues to grow and as it ages, there will be an almost 40 per cent jump in the number of annual cancer cases by 2030, even though the rate of new cancers per 100,000 Canadians will remain relatively stable.

———