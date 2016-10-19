Nova Scotia agency provides funding for Trailer Park Boys television series
HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia economic development agency is announcing funding to assist in the production of the Trailer Park Boys television shows.
Nova Scotia Business Inc. announced the $736,057 in funding Tuesday through the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund.
The series Trailer Park Boys Out of the Park: USA is planning to spend about $2.7 million in Nova Scotia.
The production fund applies to eligible costs such as labour, goods or services purchased from a Nova Scotia-based supplier.
When an application is approved, Nova Scotia Business Inc. issues a commitment letter which can be used for bank financing, and when the applicant enters the official incentive agreement, the agreement can also be used for the financing process.
When the production is complete the applicant submits a final claim for the money.