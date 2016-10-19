Nova Scotia agency provides funding for Trailer Park Boys television series

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia economic development agency is announcing funding to assist in the production of the Trailer Park Boys television shows.

Nova Scotia Business Inc. announced the $736,057 in funding Tuesday through the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund.

The series Trailer Park Boys Out of the Park: USA is planning to spend about $2.7 million in Nova Scotia.

The production fund applies to eligible costs such as labour, goods or services purchased from a Nova Scotia-based supplier.

When an application is approved, Nova Scotia Business Inc. issues a commitment letter which can be used for bank financing, and when the applicant enters the official incentive agreement, the agreement can also be used for the financing process.