Appeal of Dennis Oland's conviction for murder of father enters final day

FREDERICTON — Dennis Oland's incorrect statement that he was wearing a navy blazer on the evening his father was murdered continues to be a key point of discussion at the appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder.

During the trial last year, the Crown portrayed the statement to police as an intentional lie, while the defence said it was an honest mistake.

The brown jacket Oland was actually wearing was later found to have minuscule blood stains and DNA matching the profile of Oland's father, Richard.

The bludgeoned body of the well-known multimillionaire was found in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

Dennis Oland's lawyers have told the panel hearing the appeal that the trial judge erred in his instructions to the jury on how to view that evidence, but the Crown disagrees, saying the judge left it up to the jury to weigh all the evidence.

Chief Justice Ernest Drapeau says he and the other two justices on the appeal panel are having difficulty dealing with the issue of Dennis Oland's post-offence conduct.

Drapeau also questioned whether cost should be a factor if the appeal court was to consider ordering a re-trial, but Crown prosecutor Kathryn Gregory says the decision should be made according to the law.

Drapeau says the judges hope to release their decision on Monday.