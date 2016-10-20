Bruno the dog survives after being trapped in old well for weeks in Saskatchewan

ESTEVAN, Sask. — For Bruno the Labrador retriever, all's well that ends well.

The lucky dog is recovering under a vet's care after being trapped at the bottom of a well for almost a month near Estevan, Sask.

His owners only found him after one of their other dogs wouldn't move from a spot in tall grass near a farm field.

Bruno lay deep in an old well, his paws stuck in the mud.

Cindy Billesberger, the dog’s owner, says her son jumped in and managed to pass the injured pooch to safety.

Bruno has lost nearly half his body weight and suffered other injuries.

"His eyes were sunk in, they were infected. Cuts along his eyes, all his paws," she said Thursday. "He’s lost fur off his back end and was just a mess."

Kristin Caldwell, a veterinarian, said Bruno was barely alive and beat the odds.

The dog managed to survive on snow and rainwater.

"To be honest most of us don’t feel that he had more than a couple of days left in him,” she said.

Bruno is now being treated at the College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon.

Billesberger said it is too soon to say how long it will take for the dog to recover.