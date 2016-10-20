More climate measures coming this fall before Trudeau meets premiers: McKenna

OTTAWA — Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the Liberal government's carbon levy won't be the only climate policy move announced this fall.

McKenna says more federal measures will be rolled out before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits down with the premiers in December to hammer out a full, pan-Canadian climate plan.

Trudeau upset some provinces earlier this month when he announced in the House of Commons that an escalating federal floor price would be imposed on carbon emissions in 2018, starting at $10 a tonne and rising by $10 annually to $50 a tonne in 2023.

In a noon speech today to a climate conference, McKenna promoted several other policy options, including federal funding for energy retrofits in residential and commercial buildings, pushing for a greater Canadian share of the global green technology market and accelerating the use of electric vehicles in major cities.

She told reporters following the speech the government intends to announce more federal moves before Trudeau meets the premiers on Dec. 8, pointing specifically to building measures and vehicle emissions.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau also made news Wednesday by announcing the government's fall economic update is coming Nov. 1 — and he confirmed the annual accounting update on the country's finances will include new policy initiatives.