Naked man arrested after he broke into Vancouver home and began cooking eggs

Vancouver police hope the story of a man who broke into a home, stripped naked and began cooking eggs will encourage people to lock their doors.

Police say the 35-year-old man also managed to damage the stove and microwave before a resident who was watching TV in another room walked into the kitchen to investigate.

Police say the resident thought his roommate was cooking, but discovered a naked stranger and chased him out of the house.

Officers arrested a naked suspect a few blocks away, and are recommending mischief and break-and-enter charges.

In July 2013, police say a 30-year-old man from Burnaby was arrested after breaking into a Vancouver home, where he began cooking eggs.