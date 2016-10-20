Police arrest teen in alleged creepy clown assault south of Montreal

ST-REMI, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a teen dressed in a clown costume faces a charge of assault with a weapon after allegedly attacking someone.

Police say Wednesday night's event seems to be linked to the phenomenon of creepy clown sightings that have been reported elsewhere in Quebec and across North America.

A suspect in a clown costume reportedly tried to scare a group of teens at a sports field in St-Remi, about 30 kilometres south of Montreal.

The group scattered but one of the teens fell to the ground and police say he was attacked.

The suspect fled to the neighbouring town of Ste-Clotilde, where another suspect in a clown outfit was also trying to scare a different group of teens.

Police say one of the accused was expected to appear in youth court today in Longueuil.