Protesters preventing workers from getting into Muskrat Falls site: Nalcor

MUSKRAT FALLS, N.L. — An official with Nalcor Energy says protesters are blocking access to the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric work site in Labrador, preventing workers from getting into the project.

Spokeswoman Karen O'Neill says the blockade stopped workers on the day shift from going into the site this morning, but she didn't indicate what action may be taken.

She says work at the site has been affected by the protest, but essential activity is proceeding.

The protesters appeared to be in violation of a court injunction Nalcor obtained earlier this week that forbid obstruction of its main entrance, leading to the arrest of nine people on Monday.

The new blockade came hours after Nalcor confirmed that methylmercury levels are expected to rise in the reservoir created by construction of the project.