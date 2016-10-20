Protesters preventing workers from getting into Muskrat Falls site: Nalcor
The blockade is likely violation of a court injunction obtained by Nalcor earlier this week.
MUSKRAT FALLS, N.L. — An official with Nalcor Energy says protesters are blocking access to the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric work site in Labrador, preventing workers from getting into the project.
Spokeswoman Karen O'Neill says the blockade stopped workers on the day shift from going into the site this morning, but she didn't indicate what action may be taken.
She says work at the site has been affected by the protest, but essential activity is proceeding.
The protesters appeared to be in violation of a court injunction Nalcor obtained earlier this week that forbid obstruction of its main entrance, leading to the arrest of nine people on Monday.
The new blockade came hours after Nalcor confirmed that methylmercury levels are expected to rise in the reservoir created by construction of the project.
As a result, the provincial government also ordered Nalcor to remove more forest cover from the land that will be flooded amid concerns that the water will be contaminated if too many trees are left to rot at the bottom of the reservoir.