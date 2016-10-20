The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Thursday, Oct. 20

____

TRUMP NOT SAYING IF HE'LL ACCEPT ELECTION RESULTS: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says he won't commit to honouring the results of the U.S. election because he wants to reserve his right to file a legal challenge if he thinks the result is "questionable.'' He also started off a speech Thursday in Ohio by joking that he would accept the results — but only if he wins. Trump went on to say he would "accept a clear election result,'' but did not define "clear." After Wednesday's final debate, he also repeated his accusation that Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign is trying to rig the election.

__

EU TURNS SCREWS ON TRADE DEAL: European Union president Donald Tusk is warning if the free trade deal with Canada fails it could mean the end of such agreements with any other country. Tusk and other EU leaders are pushing hard to persuade Belgium's francophone Wallonia region back the proposed deal, which needs unanimity among all EU members. Belgium can only back it if it has unanimity among all of its regions. Tusk says to have a deal between over 500 million EU citizens and 35 million Canadians fall apart over the objections of a region of 3.5 million after seven years of talks would undermine the credibility of the EU as a whole.

___

ADVISERS SAY FEDS SHOULD SPEND HEAVILY ON INFRASTRUCTURE: The Trudeau government's team of economic advisers is suggesting there be more than $200 billion worth of infrastructure projects over the next decade using as few taxpayer dollars as possible. The advisory group met in Ottawa on Thursday. It said the infrastructure money could be raised by creating an independent bank that would attract private capital by offering investors steady returns through user fees generated by projects such as toll highways, bridges and airports.

___

IRVING PREDICTS ENERGY EAST WILL GO AHEAD: The head of Irving Oil said Thursday that he is sure that Energy East pipeline project will be eventually approved. But Arthur Irving told a speech in Halifax that the regulatory approval process is taking too long. Irving says that Alberta's struggling economy urgently needs the pipeline to transport its crude oil, and his firm is eager to partner with TransCanada (TSC:TRP) to build a deepwater terminal in the Bay of Fundy.

___

BIG BUCKS NEEDED TO SOLVE HOMELESS PROBLEM: A report on homelessness in Canada says the problem could be eliminated by nearly doubling federal spending on affordable housing to about $44 billion. The federal government has already promised to increase spending on affordable housing, but two groups say those increases don't go nearly far enough. The report says with enough money -- homelessness could be reduced to the point where it's not a chronic problem.

___

QUEBEC LIBERALS PROBE SEX-ASSAULT ALLEGATION: The governing Quebec Liberals scrambled to gather information Thursday after a young woman's allegation she was sexually assaulted by a caucus member. Premier Philippe Couillard said he's taking the matter seriously and has asked the party whip to launch an immediate internal investigation to determine if the accusation is founded.At a Universite Laval vigil Wednesday evening in support of victims of alleged sex crimes at a student residence, a woman said she was assaulted while working as a hostess at a Quebec City restaurant in the summer of 2014. In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the woman wrote the alleged aggressor was a Liberal member of the legislature.

___

BROADCAST REGULATOR OUTLINES RESPONSIBILITIES FOR LOCAL BROADCASTERS: The head of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says television stations have a responsibility to produce local news, even if it's not profitable. Jean Pierre Blais told a parliamentary committee Thursday that financial profits aren't everything. In June, the CRTC announced changes to the way broadcasters can pay for local TV news and required licence holders in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary to produce at least 14 hours a week of local news content — and to keep all of their stations running.

___

SPECIAL FORCES JUMP INTO FRAY IN IRAQ: Iraqi special forces backed by attack helicopters launched an attack into the town of Bartella outside Mosul Thursday. Islamic State militants at least nine suicide truck bombs, but Iraqi officials say the special forces retook Bartella. More than 25,000 forces, including the Iraqi army are taking part in the Mosul offensive.

___