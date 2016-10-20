Toronto-area duo arrested after diamond swapped for fake

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — A Toronto-area couple has been arrested in a daring New Brunswick diamond theft that has been connected to a series of similar heists nationwide.

The Saint John Police Force said 70-year-old Grigori Zaharov and 44-year-old Natalia Feldman of Vaughan, Ont., are facing theft-related charges.

They are currently being held by the York Regional Police Service, and will be returned to New Brunswick to answer charges.

The Saint John force says the pair "are suspects in numerous other jurisdictions for similar incidents," and multiple police agencies are working "to determine the entirety of their actions."

The pair were sought in an Oct. 7 theft at W. Smith and Co. Fine Jewellers in Saint John.