HMCS Preserver: a reliable workhorse on the frontlines of history
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — A quick look at HMCS Preserver, the Royal Canadian Navy's last operational support ship, scheduled to be officially retired from service Friday after a storied career at the frontlines of history.
Ship's company: about 270.
Displacement: 21,000 tonnes.
Maximum speed: 20 knots.
Built by: Saint John Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Co. Ltd.
Commissioned: July 30, 1970.
Hangar: room for three helicopters. .
Fuel: can transfer 1,300 tonnes of fuel an hour while travelling at 12 knots.
Role: auxiliary oiler replenishment ship.
Length: 171.9 metres
Width 23.2 metres
Propulsion: steam turbines.
Range: 6,600 kilometres.
Initial cost: $30 million.