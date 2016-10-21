News / Canada

HMCS Preserver: a reliable workhorse on the frontlines of history

HALIFAX — A quick look at HMCS Preserver, the Royal Canadian Navy's last operational support ship, scheduled to be officially retired from service Friday after a storied career at the frontlines of history.

Ship's company: about 270.

Displacement: 21,000 tonnes.

Maximum speed: 20 knots.

Built by: Saint John Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Co. Ltd.

Commissioned: July 30, 1970.

Hangar: room for three helicopters.      .

Fuel:  can transfer 1,300 tonnes of fuel an hour while travelling at 12 knots.

Role: auxiliary oiler replenishment ship.

Length: 171.9 metres

Width 23.2 metres

Propulsion: steam turbines.

Range: 6,600 kilometres.

Initial cost: $30 million.

 

 

 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular