Hospitalized woman facing deportation has hearing into possible release

HALIFAX — A hearing will be held today to determine if a hospitalized woman facing deportation back to England should be moved from a detention list.

Fliss Cramman has been held since June when the Canada Border Services Agency discovered she did not have Canadian citizenship.

The 33-year-old mother of four was brought to Canada when she was eight years old, but her parents failed to get her citizenship and she is due to be deported by Dec. 16.

In 2014, she was convicted of offering to traffic heroin and sentenced to 27 months in prison, but was detained again when the border agency looked into her citizenship.

Advocates say her health is fragile following several surgeries and should be allowed to stay in Canada, while being taken off the border agency's detention list.