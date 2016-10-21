Last of the Royal Canadian Navy's operational support ships to be retired

HALIFAX — The Royal Canadian Navy's last operational support ship, HMCS Preserver, will be officially retired today during a special "paying off" ceremony along the Halifax waterfront.

The term "paying off" refers to the navy's age-of-sail practice of withholding crew wages until the ship had completed its voyage.

Built by the Saint John Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Co. and commissioned in July 1970, the steam-powered ship is the last of three auxiliary oiler replenishment ships to be paid off.

During its 46-year career, Preserver acted as a supply ship for Canadian peacekeepers in Cyprus in 1974, and took part in several UN missions, including the enforcement of sanctions against Haiti in 1993 and against the former Yugoslavia in 1994.

The ship also helped with recovery efforts after the Swissair crash off Nova Scotia in 1998, and it was dispatched to the Arabian Sea for six months in 2001 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.