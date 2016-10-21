Quebec says Canadian Pacific directly responsible for 2013 Lac-Megantic damages

MONTREAL — The Quebec government is holding Canadian Pacific Railway directly responsible for the damages caused in the Lac-Megantic train derailment that killed 47 people.

Quebec's attorney general recently tabled court documents seeking to modify its initial $409-million lawsuit against the rail company to reflect the new allegations.

CP handed off a train carrying crude oil to Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway for the final leg of the journey to New Brunswick in July 2013.

The train derailed and exploded in Lac-Megantic before reaching its final destination.

Quebec's initial lawsuit says CP (TSX:CP) should have conducted better security checks before handing off the train.

The modified suit now claims CP was responsible for the oil from the time it picked up the product in the United States until its delivery in New Brunswick.