Quotes from Friday's developments on the collapsing Canada-EU trade deal

OTTAWA — Some of what was said Friday about the Canada-EU trade agreement known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, which appeared close to collapse Friday after talks broke down with a region of Belgium that's blocking the deal:

___

"I personally have worked very hard, but it is now evident to me — evident to Canada — that the European Union is incapable of reaching an agreement, even with a country with European values such as Canada, even with a country as nice and as patient as Canada." — International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, after walking out of talks Friday in Belgium.

___

"I think it's impossible. We've decided to return home. I'm really, really sad. Truly." — Freeland.

__

"Roll up your sleeves and don't leave." — Conservative trade critic Gerry Ritz to Freeland.

___

"Now it's up to the Europeans to decide." — David Lametti, Freeland's parliamentary secretary.

___

"I applaud the Wallonian regional parliament for standing firmly against this bad deal. In its current form, CETA will increase pharmaceutical costs and hurt farmers, manufacturing sectors, and Canadian sovereignty." — Green party Leader Elizabeth May.

___

"It's the rule rather than the exception to have unforeseen circumstances come up at the end of negotiations." — Former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

___

"Right now, short-sighted protectionism is winning out." — Perrin Beatty, president, Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

___