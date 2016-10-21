Rain-drenched Maritimes could be hit by another round of heavy downpours

HALIFAX — Parts of Atlantic Canada that were deluged by heavy rains last week could see water levels rise again with another storm over the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements about heavy rainfall in New Brunswick, P.E.I, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

In P.E.I., forecasters are expecting about 40 millimetres of rain, though it's not clear where the heaviest rain might fall.

The agency says there could be 50 to 80 millimetres of rain in parts of Nova Scotia , with a possibility of higher amounts in some areas.

This comes just 12 days after a storm swamped the area — especially Cape Breton and Newfoundland — and caused devastating flood damage.